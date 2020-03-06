Khanewal teacher allegedly beats up student for ‘not completing homework’

A teacher at a private school in Khanewal has been accused of torturing a fourth grader for not completing his homework, according to the police.

His parents have registered a case against the school at the Saddar police station. “She beat him so bad that his entire body is covered in bruises,” his mother said.

The boy’s parents have demanded that an investigation be conducted against the school teacher and the principal. Khanewal’s deputy commissioner has taken notice of the incident.

He has also ordered Education CEO Ashfaq Ahmed to submit a detailed investigation report of the case.