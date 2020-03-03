Karachi’s Royal Park building to be demolished in a month

The Karachi administration continued the demolition of the Royal Park Residency on Tuesday.

The Royal Park Residency is an eight-storey building constructed on amenity plot number 333 on Main Rashid Minhas Road adjacent to Aladdin Park in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block No 11.

On February 21, a three-member bench headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, in its interim order, directed the Karachi commissioner to demolish the building after declaring it illegal.

The process started on February 25 and two-storey of the under construction building were demolished.

The first phase of the demolition was completed on Monday.

Jamal Qureshi, the private contractor who has been hired to do the job, said that the first phase was completed in eight days.

“The complete demolition will take about a month’s time,” he said.

He shared that the district admin has decided to raze the structure manually to avoid an untoward incident as the building is located on one of Karachi’s busiest roads.

The construction of the residential project started on a two-acre amenity plot in 2014. The land was sold to the building owner by the Sindh Board of Revenue after it was declared a commercial land. The court, however, couldn’t find any valid document to verify that the land was allotted to the owner in a legal manner.

There are a total of 417 flats in the building. Each of them cost around Rs8. 7 million.

Billions of rupees have been collected by the builder Riaz Memon at the time of the booking from the allottees in 2014.