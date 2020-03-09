Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Karachi’s illegal residential buildings are being demolished

After the Rizvia building collapse, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, district administration and Sindh Building Control Authority have started to demolish illegal buildings in Karachi.

On Monday, joint operations were conducted by the KMC, district administration and SBCA in Malir, Liaquatabad and Garden East.

In Malir, a five-storey illegal structure made on 80 square yards was demolished. It was constructed just opposite the Malir deputy commissioner’s office.

KMC anti-encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that the building was made without an approved building plan.

“There is a restaurant by the name of Sarhad Hussaini Hotel on the ground and first floor of the building,” Siddiqui said. The other three floors were under construction.

The KMC senior officer said that the building was tilted towards the left because of the weight of additional floors.

He said that the demolition work has started and it will take a week to finish.

Another five-storey building made on just 40 square yards was demolished in Liaquatabad No 3.

In Garden, the demolition teams have started to raze a six-storey building erected on a 60 square-yard plot.

What classifies as illegal?

Any residential plot between 60 and 399 square yards with construction of more than two floors falls into the category of “illegal construction”.

