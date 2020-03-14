Karachi zoos, Safari Park closed for public over coronavirus threat

All recreational sites under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have been closed for the public over coronavirus threat.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that all recreational sites including the Karachi Zoo, Safari Park and Landhi-Korangi Zoo have been closed for an indefinite period.

The KMC City Council session, which was scheduled for March 25, has also been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

The KMC administration is taking all safety measures for the general public, said the mayor.

“The KMC administration has also established a ‘Corona Help Desk’ in all hospitals under its control”, Akhtar added.