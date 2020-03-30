Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Karachi woman identifies kidnappers before court

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Artwork: Samaa Digital

Dua Mangi, the woman who was kidnapped in December 2019 in Karachi’s DHA, identified two men as her abductors on Monday during an identification parade in the court of Judicial Magistrate South.

Both suspects, Zohaib Qureshi and Muzaffar, have been in police custody for a week.

On March 23, an ATC administrative court had sent them on a physical remand till March 31.

On November 30, they had allegedly abducted Mangi and shot her friend who was with her during the crime scene.

Two more suspects are under arrest in the case and one of them, according to the Karachi police chief, is a former city cop.

In a press conference on March 19, Karachi Additional Inspector-General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon announced that two people were arrested for abducting Mangi and Bisma.

Bisma, like Mangi, was abducted in the DHA area on May 12.

The police said the suspects kept both women in a rented apartment and released them after receiving millions of rupees in ransom from their families.

“They were motivated by movies about the abduction of young girls,” the Karachi police chief said.

The suspects are part of a five-member gang and the police are searching for the other members.

A trial in both the cases is yet to begin.

