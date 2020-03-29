Sunday, March 29, 2020  | 4 Shaaban, 1441
Karachi wholesalers want travel restrictions removed, warn of food shortage

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Karachi Wholesale Grocers Association has demanded the Sindh government ease inter-city travel restrictions for food suppliers traveling between Sindh and Punjab.

Karachi is dependent on rural Sindh and Punjab for its food supplies such as rice, lentils and flour. Ever since Section 144 has been imposed in the city, the supply of these goods has become difficult, according to sellers.

“Our vehicles carrying these food supplies are stopped by police officials multiple times,” a wholesaler said. “If these trucks don’t reach on time, a shortage will occur in the market,” he warned.

Retailers in areas such as Liaquatabad have complained that they have a limited quantity of rice and lentils in their stocks. “If we don’t get our supplies in time, the consumers will suffer,” another seller added.

A lockdown was imposed across the province after the number of coronavirus cases increased across Pakistan.

