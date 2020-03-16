Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Karachi shopkeeper arrested for selling overpriced hand sanitisers

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
People wear masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 in Karachi. Photo: Online

A shopkeeper was arrested for selling hand sanitisers at inflated prices in Karachi on Monday.

The arrest was made because of a violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Grocery stores across the country are running out of hand sanitiser and face masks as the number of people affected by the coronavirus in Pakistan has increased to 183.

People have been advised to use hand sanitiser to safeguard themselves from the pandemic.

A day earlier, Boat Basin police had raided a pharmacy in Dolmen Mall, Clifton and arrested a shopkeeper who was allegedly selling sanitisers at more than four times the original market price.

On Monday, the Defence police arrested another shopkeeper and seized 288 bottles of sanitiser from his possession.

He was identified as Harris. The shopkeeper was selling a bottle for Rs1,000.

A case has been registered.

MOST READ
