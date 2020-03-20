Karachi shopkeeper arrested for hoarding, selling overpriced hand sanitiser

A shopkeeper was arrested on Thursday for hoarding and selling overpriced hand sanitiser in Karachi’s Baloch Colony, the police said.

“Zaheer had been hoarding sanitiser at his shop and then sold them for more than triple the actual price,” a police officer said.

The police confiscated more than 100 sanitiser bottles from him and have registered an FIR.

Following the novel coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, grocery stores and shops have been crowded as people have been buying precautionary supplies such as hand sanitiser and masks to protect themselves from the pandemic.