Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Karachi residents storm Korangi DC’s office demanding ration distribution

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The police intervened after protests intensified

Daily wage workers in Karachi's Korangi tried to break into the district commissioner's office on Monday demanding rations from the government.

As the provincial lockdown in Sindh entered its eighth day on Monday, the frustration of daily wagers increased, forcing them out on to the streets. A crowd of these workers held anti-government protests in Korangi.

After the protests worsened, the police intervened and stopped them. Workers have complained that the government has still not fulfilled their promise of ration distribution because of which they have been forced to starve.

Government officers, on the other hand, have said that they have taken the details of the workers through the new mobile app and money will be transferred into their accounts soon.

Daily wage workers and low-income groups have been distressed ever since the lockdown was imposed across the province as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus spread.

Karachi korangi
 
