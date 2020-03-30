Karachi residents storm Korangi DC’s office demanding ration distribution

The police intervened after protests intensified

As the provincial lockdown in Sindh entered its eighth day on Monday, the frustration of daily wagers increased, forcing them out on to the streets. A crowd of these workers held anti-government protests in Korangi.

After the protests worsened, the police intervened and stopped them. Workers have complained that the government has still not fulfilled their promise of ration distribution because of which they have been forced to starve.

Government officers, on the other hand, have said that they have taken the details of the workers through the new mobile app and money will be transferred into their accounts soon.

Daily wage workers and low-income groups have been distressed ever since the lockdown was imposed across the province as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus spread.