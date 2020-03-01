Karachi policemen filmed assaulting protesting women damage SAMAA TV’s camera

Action is being taken against them

Action is being taken against Karachi policemen who used violence against a group of protesting women and the journalists who were covering the protest.

A protest broke out in Korangi's Awami Colony Saturday after night the arrest of four young men. They have been accused of robbery.

But their families believe they are innocent. A group of women, all related to the young men, staged a protest outside the Awami Colony police station. When they entered the police station to continue their protest inside, the police beat them up.

The police then got angry at media persons filming the incident, including SAMAA TV, and attacked them. In the process, one police officer broke the SAMAA TV's camera.

After journalists staged a protest outside the police station, the Korangi SSP took notice and ordered the DSP to take action against the police personnel involved.

The officer who broke SAMAA TV's camera, Raja Jamshed of the 15 Madadgar Helpline, has been placed on quarter guard.