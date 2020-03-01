Sunday, March 1, 2020  | 5 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi policemen filmed assaulting protesting women damage SAMAA TV’s camera

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Action is being taken against them

Action is being taken against Karachi policemen who used violence against a group of protesting women and the journalists who were covering the protest.

A protest broke out in Korangi's Awami Colony Saturday after night the arrest of four young men. They have been accused of robbery.

But their families believe they are innocent. A group of women, all related to the young men, staged a protest outside the Awami Colony police station. When they entered the police station to continue their protest inside, the police beat them up.

The police then got angry at media persons filming the incident, including SAMAA TV, and attacked them. In the process, one police officer broke the SAMAA TV's camera.

After journalists staged a protest outside the police station, the Korangi SSP took notice and ordered the DSP to take action against the police personnel involved.

The officer who broke SAMAA TV's camera, Raja Jamshed of the 15 Madadgar Helpline, has been placed on quarter guard.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.