Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi police chief wants JIT to investigate three ‘Indian spies’

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi police chief wants JIT to investigate three ‘Indian spies’

Photo: Online

The Karachi police chief has written a letter to the Sindh IG to form a joint-interrogation team to investigate three suspected Indian spies.

The team will be formed after the approval of the home department.

The police have claimed that the three suspects were working as “sleeper cells” for RAW, an Indian intelligence agency.

The police want members of the FIA to be part of the team too.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, in a press conference on March 19, informed of their arrest. He claimed that weapons and explosives were seized from the custody of the suspects.

He said that they were members of MQM-London and received large sums of money from India. They even received encrypted emails telling them to transfer funds to fund terrorist activities in Karachi.

They have confessed to providing the funds for the murder of MQM leader Imran Farooq and to a terrorist group that attacked a Muharram procession in Karachi in 2009.

The police chief said that the three men were working as government employees. One was working for the water and sewerage department, another at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, while the third one for the University of Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Airport police station Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.