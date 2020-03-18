Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Karachi police bust gang involved in kidnapping of young girls

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon. Photo: Samaa TV

The Karachi police busted on Wednesday a gang involved in the kidnapping of two young girls from the city’s Defence Housing Authority area.

Bisma was abducted in May and Dua was kidnapped in November last year. They were both released after payment of ransom.

The suspects were identified as Muzaffar and Zohaib, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said at a press conference.

Both of them had a criminal record, according to Additional IG Memon. They would be presented before a court on Thursday.

“They (suspects) believed that they would be quickly paid good money if they kidnapped young girls,” he said.

However, three other members of the gang remain on the run. Memon said they would soon announce head money on them.

