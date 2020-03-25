Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Karachi milk prices drop amid coronavirus lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The price of milk in Karachi has dropped as the city remains locked down due to the coronavirus.

The virus has infected at least 990 people in Pakistan and 410 in Sindh.

The Sindh government has locked the entire province down and people aren’t allowed to go outside except to buy groceries, go to the pharmacy or the hospital.

Amid all this, the dairy farmers’ association has decided to reduce the price of milk in the city. It is now Rs6 cheper and will cost Rs90 per litre. They say they’re doing it voluntarily to help people.

