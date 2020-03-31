Karachi men arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a couple

Ten men were arrested after they allegedly tried to kidnap a couple from Karachi’s Boat Basin on Monday, the police said.

They had received news from Madadgar 15 about the planned abduction after which a rescue operation was conducted. “We found fake uniforms and media cars from their possession,” an officer said.

The suspects hailed from Lahore. According to the police, it is suspected that there was an ongoing money dispute between the couple and the suspects.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.