Karachi men accused of raping, abducting female polio worker: police

Two men were accused of kidnapping and raping a female polio worker in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the woman, she was going back home from work when two men in a car kidnapped her. They took her to an isolated apartment where they raped her.

“The woman told us that the suspects also filmed the attack and threatened to leak the clip if she filed a complaint,” a police officer said.

An FIR has been registered at the Sachal police station. Further investigations are under way.