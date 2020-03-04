Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi men accused of raping, abducting female polio worker: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi men accused of raping, abducting female polio worker: police

Two men were accused of kidnapping and raping a female polio worker in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the woman, she was going back home from work when two men in a car kidnapped her. They took her to an isolated apartment where they raped her.

“The woman told us that the suspects also filmed the attack and threatened to leak the clip if she filed a complaint,” a police officer said.

An FIR has been registered at the Sachal police station. Further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
polio worker, rape, abduction, Sachal police station, FIR, police, complaint, Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.