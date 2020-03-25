Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Karachi mayor wants zoo animals fed on time

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar wants the birds and other animals at the Karachi and Landhi zoos and Safari Park to be fed on time.

He asked the director of Safari Park and Zoo to call the zoo staff in different shifts under the current circumstances so the animals can be cared for properly. 

Akhtar also gave instructions to fumigate and keep clean the cages regularly.

He said Karachi, like other parts of the country, is going through an unprecedented situation, but officials and other staffers are performing duties despite the lockdown. He also directed the parks director to ensure watering of plants across the city.

“Everyone can do their duty while adopting all safety measures and we will overcome this issue soon with the grace of Allah, the Almighty,” said Akhtar.

He paid tribute to doctors and other paramedics performing duties despite the current situation. He also appreciated the role played the officials and staffers of fire brigades, city wardens, rescue units. “These officials and staffers were provided face masks,” he said.  

