Karachi man held for selling fake coronavirus vaccines

A fake doctor was taken into custody for selling fake coronavirus vaccines in Karachi.

He was identified as Didar Ali, son of Bakhtiyar Ali.

The police said he was selling the vaccine from a clinic in Defence Housing Authority’s Phase II Extension.

An FIR has been registered under sections 419 and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Clifton SP confirmed.

