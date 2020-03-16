Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi man held for selling fake coronavirus vaccines

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi man held for selling fake coronavirus vaccines

Photo: Online

A fake doctor was taken into custody for selling fake coronavirus vaccines in Karachi.

He was identified as Didar Ali, son of Bakhtiyar Ali.

The police said he was selling the vaccine from a clinic in Defence Housing Authority’s Phase II Extension.

An FIR has been registered under sections 419 and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Clifton SP confirmed.

The virus originated in a wet market in Wuhan, China, and has spread to more than 140 countries around the world.

So far, pharmacies around the world are rushing to make vaccines that can cure the virus but no one has reported success yet.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.