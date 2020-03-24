Karachi GPOs to pay Pakistan Post pensioners on their doorsteps

The Pakistan Post has taken an initiative to pay its pensioners in Karachi on their doorsteps amid a lockdown in Sindh over the coronavirus pandemic.

It has directed all its General Post Offices in Karachi to pay pensions to its retired employees in their respective areas by March 31.

The GPO in Karachi’s Hyderi area has already paid the pension amount to retired employees at their respective addresses.

The Sindh government earlier issued directives to ensure provision of pensions to retired employees during the 15-day lockdown in the province.

Hyderi GPO chief Mumtazul Haq said Pakistan Post staffers are discharging their duties amid the coronavirus fears, considering it their national responsibility.

“The pensioners are worried about their pensions during the lockdown as they are dependent on it for running their day-to-day affairs,” Haq said.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, pensioners Mohammad Niaz and Shaista Bibi praised the initiative taken by the Pakistan Post administration.