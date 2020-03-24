Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi GPOs to pay Pakistan Post pensioners on their doorsteps

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi GPOs to pay Pakistan Post pensioners on their doorsteps

Photo: Samaa Digital

The Pakistan Post has taken an initiative to pay its pensioners in Karachi on their doorsteps amid a lockdown in Sindh over the coronavirus pandemic.

It has directed all its General Post Offices in Karachi to pay pensions to its retired employees in their respective areas by March 31.

The GPO in Karachi’s Hyderi area has already paid the pension amount to retired employees at their respective addresses.

The Sindh government earlier issued directives to ensure provision of pensions to retired employees during the 15-day lockdown in the province.

Hyderi GPO chief Mumtazul Haq said Pakistan Post staffers are discharging their duties amid the coronavirus fears, considering it their national responsibility.

“The pensioners are worried about their pensions during the lockdown as they are dependent on it for running their day-to-day affairs,” Haq said.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, pensioners Mohammad Niaz and Shaista Bibi praised the initiative taken by the Pakistan Post administration.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.