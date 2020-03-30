Edhi, Chhipa morgues shut down over fears of coronavirus spread

The Edhi and Chhipa morgues have shut down in Karachi over fears of spreading the coronavirus.

According to the Chhipa Welfare Organisation, their morgue has been closed for an indefinite period of time.

The facilities for ghusal and burial are not going to be available either. The organisation has appealed to people not to bring bodies to the morgue as there is a threat of the coronavirus spreading via the bodies.

Due to the closure of these morgues, the residents of Karachi are likely to face difficulties.