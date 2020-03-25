Karachi driver arrested for taking 25 people to Hyderabad

The Karachi police have arrested a driver for violating the government’s instructions and taking 25 passengers to Hyderabad.

The police had stopped his truck near the Toll Plaza on Super Highway. As part of government’s lockdown, only three people are allowed to travel from Karachi to other cities using the highway.

The driver had charged Rs300 per passenger and agreed to hide them in his truck, the police said.

A case has been registered against him.

The passengers, on the other hand, were taken into police custody for two hours and then allowed to leave.