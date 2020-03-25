Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi driver arrested for taking 25 people to Hyderabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi driver arrested for taking 25 people to Hyderabad

Photo: Online

The Karachi police have arrested a driver for violating the government’s instructions and taking 25 passengers to Hyderabad.

The police had stopped his truck near the Toll Plaza on Super Highway. As part of government’s lockdown, only three people are allowed to travel from Karachi to other cities using the highway.

The driver had charged Rs300 per passenger and agreed to hide them in his truck, the police said.

A case has been registered against him.

The passengers, on the other hand, were taken into police custody for two hours and then allowed to leave.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.