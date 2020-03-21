Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi businessmen urge government to have mercy on industries

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi businessmen urge government to have mercy on industries

Industries are shut and there’s no way we can pay such exorbitant electricity bills carrying ISPA [Industrial Support Package Adjustment], said Businessmen Group Chairperson Siraj Kassam Teli on Saturday.

ISPA is a retrospective adjustment plan by the Ministry of Energy on a subsidy package offered to industries, but later discontinued back in July 2019 by the Economic Coordination Committee. The subsidy, however, is being adjusted in the bills rolled out to industries.

In a press conference attended by other business community figures, Teli said that the industries will only foot the bills with ISPA and that the KE must advice banks to accept it. “Failure to accept payments without ISPA will leave no other option but to not pay the bill at all.”

Earlier, Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan and Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum President Mian Zahid Hussain had raised their concerns.

Hussain, in a press statement on Friday, said, “K-Electric has started asking the industrial sector for an additional sum of Rs5 billion under the ISPA.” He said the adjustment will bankrupt local industries.

Khan, on another occasion, said the charges were “not less than a bomb that would completely destroy many industries”.

When contacted, K-Electric said the decision to withdraw ISPA was not theirs to make and that it was the ECC jurisdiction to discontinue the ISP. “It has already been implemented in the rest of the country.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Game of Thrones star test positive for the coronavirus
Game of Thrones star test positive for the coronavirus
French actor Suzy Delair dies aged 102
French actor Suzy Delair dies aged 102
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.