HOME > Pakistan

Karachi airport starts coronavirus screening of domestic travellers

Photo: AFP

The Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has begun screening domestic travellers for the novel coronavirus.

Domestic passengers will have to pass through the screening procedure at both arrivals and departures. International flights, on the other hand, have been instructed to be disinfected properly.

Recently, the National Disaster Management Authority disinfected airports in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. Security at the airports has also been increased.

The development came after the number of known cases of the pandemic across the country increased to 519 Saturday morning. Most of these cases are from Sindh.

coronavirus Karachi
 
