Justice Minallah visits Islamabad courts to review coronavirus safety measures

Justice Athar Minallah, the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, visited the district courts in the federal capital on Thursday.

Dressed in a black coat with a blue surgical mask covering his face, the judge reviewed the measures taken at different courts for the safety of the people.

He remarked that steps should be taken to maintain the said social distance in courts too.

“There are many things that the government should be doing that we are doing instead,” he said during the visit.

The judge also said that the government is responsible for imprisoning more prisoners than the capacity of Pakistan’s jails.