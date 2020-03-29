Jhelum’s food markets remain open, defying Section 144

The fruit and vegetable markets of Jhelum remained open on Sunday despite strict lockdown orders from the government.

The markets remained open even after Section 144 was imposed in the city. Not more than four people are allowed to stand outside on the roads.

On the other hand, security measures against coronavirus were also not taken by the shopkeepers and buyers. Nobody was wearing masks or gloves.

A lockdown was imposed after the number of coronavirus cases across the country increased. Of these most of the case are from Punjab.