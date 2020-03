Jang Group publisher Mir Javedur Rahman, who is also the brother of Jang Group and Geo TV owner Mir Shakilur Rahman, passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Tuesday.

Rahman was battling lung cancer, according to his doctors.

On Monday, the National Accountability Bureau allowed Mir Shakilur Rahman to travel to Karachi for a day to visit his ailing brother, Javedur Rahman.

NAB said that they have granted permission to the Geo TV owner on a humanitarian basis.