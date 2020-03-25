Jack Ma donates 500,000 face masks to Pakistan’s coronavirus response

The Pakistani government was to receive 500,000 face masks from the Jack Ma Foundation on Wednesday morning as the first part of a series of emergency supplies.

Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire founder of online retailer Ali Baba, has been on a mission to provide free supplies to countries battling the coronavirus.

The donation was announced on Twitter by Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian. He said he and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah would receive the emergency donation during a ceremony.

Of the 500,000 masks, 50,000 are N-95 masks.

The first batch of #emergency goods–500000 face masks against #COVID2019 is coming at 11am today, provided by #JackMaFoundation and #AlibabaFoundation in #China. Hon. #MuradAliShah, #Chief Minister of #SindhGovt and myself are going to present at the handover ceremony. — libijian (@libijian2) March 25, 2020

The Jack Ma Foundation has so far provided supplies to Italy, the USA and Ethiopia, among other countries.

Ma also pledged to donate millions of emergency supplies to countries in Asia. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be receiving emergency supplies as part of the pledge.

Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators&thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we will get it done! — Jack Ma Foundation (@foundation_ma) March 21, 2020

Li said the second and third batches of emergency supplies (500,000 test kits, protective gear and forehead thermometers) will arrive within the week.

Earlier this week, the foundation said it was preparing a joint donation of 1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 pieces of protective clothing, ventilators and thermometers.

As of Tuesday night, Pakistan had reported 990 known cases of the coronavirus. Nearly half of them were from Sindh. The province is currently under lockdown