Pakistan

Islamabad starts distributing rations among daily wagers

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Islamabad Assistant Commissioner/Twitter

The Islamabad administration has started distributing rations among daily wage workers affected by the lockdown in the federal capital.

Lower income groups and daily wagers have been distressed ever since the lockdown was imposed across the country on Monday to contain the coronavirus spread.

In Islamabad, distribution of ration bags in multiple areas has started, confirmed Assistant Commissioner Asadullah in a Twitter post on Saturday.

He gave a “shout out” to donors who had helped the administration in their project. Free food and shelter is being provided to people across the city, he added.

Pakistan has reported around 1,300 cases of the virus so far. Ten fatalities have also taken place.

