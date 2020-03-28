Islamabad starts distributing rations among daily wagers

The Islamabad administration has started distributing rations among daily wage workers affected by the lockdown in the federal capital.

Lower income groups and daily wagers have been distressed ever since the lockdown was imposed across the country on Monday to contain the coronavirus spread.

In Islamabad, distribution of ration bags in multiple areas has started, confirmed Assistant Commissioner Asadullah in a Twitter post on Saturday.

@dcislamabad role is mltidimen. Besides fighting COVID-19, we’r fighting poverty. @iasadullah_pas gave ration to ppl with a commitment to stay at home and not worry abt food. Shout out to donors whose generosity keeps our public service spirit high. @NadiaSherkhan @MustafaScouts pic.twitter.com/H0t9mpU6tM — Asadullah (@iasadullah_pas) March 28, 2020

He gave a “shout out” to donors who had helped the administration in their project. Free food and shelter is being provided to people across the city, he added.

Pakistan has reported around 1,300 cases of the virus so far. Ten fatalities have also taken place.