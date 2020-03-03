Islamabad post office employee shot dead, robbers flee with Rs200,000

Four men robbed Rs200,000 from a post office in Islamabad on Monday. According to the police, they shot and killed an employee who tried to sop them.

He passed away on the spot.

The suspects had held all the people in the post office hostage at gun-point during the robbery. They fled before the police arrived.

Three robbers ran towards the Nilore police station after looting the post office, but the police arrived an hour after the incident, an eye witness said.

The police said they have obtained CCTV footage of all nearby areas. “We have created local police teams as well as CIA teams that are investigating the case,” Nilore police station SP Zubair Sheikh said.

“It looks like the suspects have been involved in other robberies across the city as well,” he added.

Following the incident, residents of the area came out and blocked the Nilore Road in protest.