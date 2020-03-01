Islamabad police trainee hospitalised after instructor ‘tortures’ him with sticks

A police instructor was accused of allegedly an officer during training with ‘sticks’ and ‘rods’ at Islamabad’s police training centre.

A group of the federal police’s anti-terrorism squad was sent for training to a training centre at the Simly Dam in Rawalpindi.

According to the police, the instructor of the group tortured an under training officer, Shahzaib, at the centre. The constable was shifted to a hospital after his condition became critical.

The senior superintendent officer of the Counter Terrorism Department has taken notice and has ordered an inquiry of the incident.