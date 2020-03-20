Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Islamabad moves towards partial lockdown as coronavirus outbreak worsens

Posted: Mar 20, 2020
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
As the coronavirus outbreak worsens across the country, the federal capital has moved towards a partial lockdown.

The federal government has announced that all government offices in the city shall remain closed for two weeks. The local government, too, has ordered malls, hotels and weekly bazaars to remain shut.

A notification by the Interior Ministry has instructed the Excise and Taxation Department, NADRA, passport offices, beauty parlors and salons to remain closed.

All public and private hospitals in Islamabad have been ordered to appoint a coronavirus focal person. The construction of isolation wards has started at all hospitals.

Regarding the burial of the people who have died from the virus, Islamabad’s SOP is that the funeral will only be attended by close family members. Mosques and churches have also been told to only call staff members that are required.

An anti-coronavirus research centre has also been built at the Quaid-e-Azam University. It is being headed by the vice-chancellor of the varsity. According to him, the team is in contact with researchers in UK, China and the US.

