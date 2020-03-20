Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Islamabad men arrested for allegedly kidnapping 14-year-old girl

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File Photo

Two men were arrested Thursday night for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from Islamabad’s Chakbeli Road, according to the police.

The police had gotten news about their hideout after which they conducted a raid. “When they saw us, they opened fire, after which a clash took place between the police and robbers,” a police officer said.

“Two kidnappers were injured during the firing and were shifted to a hospital,” he said. Their accomplices, however, managed to escape.

The police seized Rs3 million from them. “They had handed over the girl to the family after taking this amount,” the officer added.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Islamabad SP Raza Ziauddin and was conducted by officers of the Rawat and Saddar Circle police stations.

A case has been registered and raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects.

Islamabad
 
