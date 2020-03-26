Islamabad launches online governance app

The government has launched a mobile application for the residents of Islamabad which provides 43 different facilities online.

Some of these online facilities include getting domiciles, and birth and death certificates.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called the CDA’s City Islamabad application “revolutionary”, especially in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the country that has caused millions to stay home.

The premier said after the application’s success in Islamabad, it can easily be launched in other cities as well.

The application was developed by the National Information Technology Board.