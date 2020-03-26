Islamabad High Court releases 24 NAB prisoners, including Hussain Lawai

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the release of Hussain Lawai and 23 other suspects in NAB custody in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the country.

The court had earlier ordered the release of prisoners imprisoned for petty crimes on the submission of sureties.

The government hopes to avoid the spread of the virus, especially to jails. Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday.

Lawai was arrested in July 2018 as part of NAB’s investigation into the fake accounts case. At the time, he was the head of Summit Bank and the chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

He is among several people accused of facilitating and benefitting from the fake accounts money laundering case. He is also a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The 24 suspects were released on bail.