Islamabad court orders release of people imprisoned for petty crimes

The Islamabad High Court has ordered that all prisoners at Adiala Jail imprisoned for petty crimes will be released after submitting sureties.

The deputy commissioner has been directed to appoint an officer to handle the sureties. If a prisoner is not able to submit the surety money, the government will pay it, the court has ordered.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said this is an emergency and all necessary steps should be taken. Our country is not one to worry, but precautionary steps should be taken, he said.

All prisoners at police stations will submit their sureties to the SHOs and be released, he has ordered. The chief justice said he will issue a written order regarding prisoners at police stations as well.