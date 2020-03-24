Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Islamabad High Court approves bail of 408 Adiala Jail prisoners

Posted: Mar 24, 2020
Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the issuance of bail for 408 prisoners at the Adiala Jail facing trail in minor crimes as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

The decision was taken by Chief Justice Athar Minallah. “Countries across the globe are doing this to protect people from the coronavirus outbreak,” he said.

“Our jails are overcrowded and social distancing cannot be implemented in them,” said the chief justice said.

Justice Minallah added that all prisoners who aren’t convicted of violent crimes will be released.

Following this, Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat confirmed that 307 prisoners at the Adiala Jail will be released on Tuesday.

Islamabad’s advocate general added that bail of those convicted of drug-related crimes can pose a threat to society.

A committee has been formed comprising members of the police, the narcotics ministry and the court. These prisoners will only be released if they assure that they will not abscond after bail, the committee added.

