Islamabad court approves Anwar Majeed’s bail over coronavirus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020
The Islamabad High Court approved on Friday the bail of Omni Group head Anwar Majeed in the fake accounts case.

The bail has been approved over coronavirus fears.

Majeed was arrested on August 15, 2018 and was first remanded into police custody and then judicial custody. The petition for his bail says that before his arrest, Majeed was abroad and “looking forward to his medical treatment involving the replacement of aortic values”.

He returned to the country on the Supreme Court’s orders and was then arrested by the FIA.

He was later shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi after he experienced “shortness of breath, giddiness and extreme discomfort in his chest”.

The bail petition said that Majeed is vulnerable to coronavirus as he is 77 years and suffers from cardiac problems. It asked for his detention to be termed “dangerous to his life”.

Majeed is a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari and is being investigated in the fake accounts case.

