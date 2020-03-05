Interior ministry opposed bill against violence against schoolchildren, court told

The Islamabad High Court wants to know why there was a delay in the law against beating children at schools. It has summoned a reply from the federal interior ministry.

During the hearing on Thursday, the court also asked why the anti-child abuse bill was not presented in Parliament. It was hearing a petition against the abuse of children in schools by activist and singer Shehzad Roy.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari submitted her reply in Chief Justice Athar Minallah’s court and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his cabinet to work towards the end of violence against children. A bill regarding the end of corporal punishment is being reviewed, she said.

Islam has also prohibited the abuse of children, said the chief justice, adding that there are no examples of well-intentioned violence.

Times have changed, said Justice Minallah. We must now give children more respect because violence begins here, he said.

Until a law is enacted, there is a section in the current law that allows well-intentioned violence, the judge said.

Roy said that under Section 89, the children’s family can give, with good intentions, the right for someone else to beat their children. How do the parents or families have the rights to beat the children, he asked.

In 2011 we tried to have a law enacted on this but were not allowed to, he told the court. Now, Shireen Mazari’s bill has also been stopped, said the activist, adding that there were some issues creating roadblocks in the bill’s way.

He believes Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code needs to be reexamined.

The police also submitted a reply to the court and said they haven’t received a single complaint of violence at school. The complaints only come once the child has been harmed, said Justice Minallah.

Mazari said that the cabinet has approved the bill. It was supposed to be presented in Parliament but the interior ministry raised some concerns, she said. It said it does not fall within the ministry of human rights’ jurisdiction, the minister said, adding that the interior ministry said it should be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology.

Justice Minallah expressed his shock that the interior ministry would raise objections on a bill like this. “It is shameful that children aren’t safe in our Muslim society.” Children are negatively affected when they are punished physically, he said.

“Hanging people in public won’t solve the problem. We need to change the way we act.”

When Mazari asked the court to issue orders that beating children was against the court’s verdict, Justice Minallah said how that would help children who have already lost their lives.

The court summoned a reply from the interior ministry and asked the law secretary to appear at the next hearing or send a representative.

The hearing has been adjourned till March 12.