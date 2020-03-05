Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Inquiry started into young man’s ‘suicide’ at Islamabad police station

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Three Islamabad policemen have been suspended as an investigation has begun into the death of a young man at the Khanna police station.

According to the police, the young man came to the police station with a pistol and shot himself in front of the SHO’s office. They say he was upset because a woman rejected his marriage proposal.

The Islamabad police chief has taken notice of the incident and suspended three officers at the station, including the duty officer.

An inquiry has been started to determine whether the young man actually committed suicide or if something else happened.

The young man’s parents have refused to take custody of his body.

