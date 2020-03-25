Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Injured ‘robber’ manages to escape from Karachi hospital

Posted: Mar 25, 2020
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

An injured suspected robber managed to escape Karachi police custody after he ran away from a hospital Tuesday night.

The suspect and his accomplice tried to rob a man in North Nazimabad. They were trying to rob him at gunpoint when the man caught hold one of the robbers and started beating him up. Residents of the area also came out of their houses to help him beat the robbers. The accomplice managed to run away.

The residents then handed over the injured suspect to the police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he escaped.

