Infectious diseases specialist debunks Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar’s coronavirus ‘cure’

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar falsely claimed that drinking hot water will cure you of the coronavirus. An infectious diseases specialist has debunked his claims.

During a talk on Thursday, the governor advised people to sleep well, drink water and eat fruit (especially oranges) to boost their immune system. Dr Naseem Salahuddin, an infectious diseases specialist at Karachi’s Indus Hospital, said this advice was fine, even though she cautioned that eating fruit and vegetables this late wouldn’t immediately boost anyone’s immune system.

But governor Sarwar also said “you should periodically drink hot water, so the virus goes into your stomach instead of your lungs and is killed”.

Dr Salahuddin said the internet is full of these home remedies but there’s absolutely no truth to this hot water claim. Doctors do advise you to gargle with warm salt water when you have a sore throat but it doesn’t kill the virus, she said.

She said spreading home remedies like this is deviating from the main advice to prevent the spread of coronavirus: stay at home. You can sit in the open air and eat normally, she said, but urged people to practice social distancing.

She also said the rumour that the coronavirus is killed by heat is also not true, as a virus’ pattern needs to be observed for at least one year to see that. So far, it’s just been three months and we’ve seen no evidence yet, she said.