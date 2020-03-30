Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
India rejects lockdown extension as thousands suffer

Photo: AFP

India has rejected any plans of extending its 21-day lockdown across the nation to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, its government confirmed on Monday.

Thousands of people dependent on daily wages crowded bus stands and railway stations as they left for their hometowns in the countryside. Some even started the journey on foot. According to them, they had no money or food.

The government had ordered on Sunday states to stop the these workers from moving and set up shelters on highways where stranded people could get access to food and water until the lockdown was lifted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered the country’s 1.3 billion people to stay indoors until April 15 saying this was the only way to combat the pandemic.

The Indian cabinet secretary, however, told Reuters that the shut down will not be extended beyond the three weeks.

India has reported 1,071 cases of the virus so far along with 29 deaths.

