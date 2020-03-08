India has failed to demoralise Kashmiris: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has lauded the courage and commitment of the people residing along the Line of Control (LoC) and said that they are rendering matchless sacrifices for their motherland.

Addressing a big public gathering in Abbaspur near the LoC, he also paid tributes to the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the enemy.

India has miserably failed to demoralize the people by resorting unprovoked shelling on them, the PM remarked. The people residing along the LoC will fight against the Indian aggression by standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces.

He said India has been continuously violating international laws by targeting civilian population. “Indian troops are using cluster bombs against innocent Kashmiris. Thirty-two people including women, elders and kids were martyred in Indian firing across the LoC”, he added.

He assured the LoC affectees that their all genuine problems will be solved and the government will not turn a blind eye towards their problems.

Farooq said that a major portion of the budget is being spent on health, education, communication and works and up-gradation of the basic infrastructure in the state. “When we came into power, we had three basic priorities; efforts to highlight Kashmir issue in its true perspective, good governance and elimination of corrupt practices in public serving institutions”, he added.

“We introduced third party recruitment system in AJK, NTS through which we recruited competent people. We reconstituted Public Service Commission, which provide jobs to those who couldn’t think to get such jobs without any political reference”, PM said.

Haider even inaugurated the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Abbaspur. The hospital will become functional in the next two months.