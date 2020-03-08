Sunday, March 8, 2020  | 12 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

India has failed to demoralise Kashmiris: AJK PM

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
India has failed to demoralise Kashmiris: AJK PM

File photo: AFP

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has lauded the courage and commitment of the people residing along the Line of Control (LoC) and said that they are rendering matchless sacrifices for their motherland.

Addressing a big public gathering in Abbaspur near the LoC, he also paid tributes to the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the enemy.

India has miserably failed to demoralize the people by resorting unprovoked shelling on them, the PM remarked. The people residing along the LoC will fight against the Indian aggression by standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces.

He said India has been continuously violating international laws by targeting civilian population. “Indian troops are using cluster bombs against innocent Kashmiris. Thirty-two people including women, elders and kids were martyred in Indian firing across the LoC”, he added.

He assured the LoC affectees that their all genuine problems will be solved and the government will not turn a blind eye towards their problems.

Farooq said that a major portion of the budget is being spent on health, education, communication and works and up-gradation of the basic infrastructure in the state. “When we came into power, we had three basic priorities; efforts to highlight Kashmir issue in its true perspective, good governance and elimination of corrupt practices in public serving institutions”, he added.

“We introduced third party recruitment system in AJK, NTS through which we recruited competent people. We reconstituted Public Service Commission, which provide jobs to those who couldn’t think to get such jobs without any political reference”, PM said.

Haider even inaugurated the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Abbaspur. The hospital will become functional in the next two months.

FaceBook WhatsApp
AJK PM India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Rizvia Gulbahar, Building, Illegal, SBCA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
Government bans export of onions till May 31
Government bans export of onions till May 31
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.