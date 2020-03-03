Imran Khan killing the public with sword of inflation: Shehbaz

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has criticised the government for increasing the petroleum levy and demanded that the looting of billions of rupees from people must be investigated.

He lambasted the government for increasing the petroleum levy by 106%. The parliament should investigate, he said.

An overcharge on diesel by Rs25, petrol by Rs19 and increase in levy of kerosene oil by 105.5% is the height of cruelty with the people, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, is murdering the public through the sword of inflation. The PM will be held accountable.

A 12.4% increase in the prices of food items is unbearable, he said, questioning why the government is protecting those stealing and hoarding sugar and wheat.