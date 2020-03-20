Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Hub Canal, pumping station’s cleaning completed: KWSB

Posted: Mar 20, 2020
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan reviews completion of the cleaning work during his visit to the Hub Canal on Friday. Photo: Samaa Digital

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board completed on Friday cleaning of the Hub Canal and the pumping station at the Hub Dam to improve water supply to the Karachi.

The cleaning work was completed with the cooperation of the World Bank subsidiary International Finance Corporation, a KWSB spokesman told Samaa Digital.

The supply of water to Karachi has now been restored to 100 million gallons per day.

Karachi’s District West and some areas of District Central are supplied water from the Hub Dam. But its capacity had reduced over the years.

“Previously, only 60mgd water could be supplied through the Hub Dam due to non-cleanliness of the canal and pumping station,” the KWSB spokesman said.

He said tons of garbage including tree trunks, bushes and grass bunches were found during cleaning. “Hub Canal dikes were also repaired during the process.”

KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan also reviewed completion of cleaning work during his visit to the Hub Canal and pumping station.

Hub Dam Karachi
 
