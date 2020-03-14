Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Health emergency imposed across Azad Jammu Kashmir amid coronavirus fears

Posted: Mar 14, 2020
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Photo: AFP

A health emergency has been imposed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure following the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

The decision was taken by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider after the meeting of the National Security Council on Friday.

Residents have been advised to avoid crowded places, arrange weddings on a smaller scale and postpone large religious congregations (ijtemat). The government has announced that all the schools, colleges and universities across AJK will remain closed until April 6.

All secondary examinations have also been postponed.

A strict screening mechanism has been installed at all 11 points of entry, Haider said.

He added that quarantine facilities are being established in all 10 districts of AJK.

Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
