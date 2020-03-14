Health emergency imposed across Azad Jammu Kashmir amid coronavirus fears

A health emergency has been imposed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure following the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

The decision was taken by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider after the meeting of the National Security Council on Friday.

Residents have been advised to avoid crowded places, arrange weddings on a smaller scale and postpone large religious congregations (ijtemat). The government has announced that all the schools, colleges and universities across AJK will remain closed until April 6.

All secondary examinations have also been postponed.

A strict screening mechanism has been installed at all 11 points of entry, Haider said.

He added that quarantine facilities are being established in all 10 districts of AJK.