Hafizabad, Lodhran men arrested after aerial firing videos surface

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
The police are looking for their accomplices

The police have arrested two men in Punjab after videos of them firing in the air were shared on social media.

A man in Hafizabad who had uploaded a video of himself firing multiple gunshots was arrested Monday morning.

The police seized illegal weapons and bullets from him. They are searching for five of his accomplices.

A similar incident surfaced in Lodhran where the police apprehended one of the men who opened fire in the air during a wedding. The police say they are looking for other suspects.

Aerial firing is banned under Section 337H (ii) of the Pakistan Penal Code, which is an imprisonable offence.

