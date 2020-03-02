Hafizabad, Lodhran men arrested after aerial firing videos surface

The police are looking for their accomplices

The police have arrested two men in Punjab after videos of them firing in the air were shared on social media.

A man in Hafizabad who had uploaded a video of himself firing multiple gunshots was arrested Monday morning.

The police seized illegal weapons and bullets from him. They are searching for five of his accomplices.

A similar incident surfaced in Lodhran where the police apprehended one of the men who opened fire in the air during a wedding. The police say they are looking for other suspects.

Aerial firing is banned under Section 337H (ii) of the Pakistan Penal Code, which is an imprisonable offence.