Gujranwala man kills father, brother over property dispute: police

A man was accused of killing his father and brother over a property dispute in Gujranwala’s Qila Didar Singh on Friday, according to the police.

The accused, identified as Kashif, had asked his father for his share of property. “When his father refused, he shot him and then also killed his brother who was an eye witness to the attack,” a police officer said.

The police was immediately called to the crime scene, however, Kashif managed to escape.

The bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Gujranwala. An investigation is under way and the police are on the lookout for Kashif.