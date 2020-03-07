Green Line project in Karachi completed: Sindh governor

Sindh governor Imran Ismail said Saturday that the Green Line project in Karachi has been completed but the designing of buses will take eight to ten months.

“Green Line project has been completed,” the Sindh governor told reporters in Karachi. “The buses are yet to come and its ticketing software is yet to be made.”

Governor Ismail said that the ticketing software and buses will be designed after the approval from the federal government. He added that the special buses will be designed so people with disabilities can also use them.

The federal government started the Green Line project on February 26, 2016 at a cost of Rs15 billion. It was supposed to be completed by December 2017.