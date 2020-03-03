Tuesday, March 3, 2020  | 7 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Govt writes letter to UK govt for Nawaz’s return

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The government of Pakistan has written a letter to the UK government for the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In its letter, the Pakistani foreign office said that the bail period of Nawaz Sharif has ended and he is a convicted “criminal”.

The former prime minister had left Pakistan in November for medical treatment after he was granted an eight-week bail by the Lahore High Court.

The PML-N had approached the Punjab government for an extension in his bail. The government, however, has yet to given him an extension.

Fawad Chaudhry, a minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik that Nawaz Sharif can be brought back to Pakistan under an extradition treaty signed by the UK and Pakistan.

The minister said that Shehbaz Sharif had assured the authorities before leaving for London that he is responsible for bringing Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

He added that Shehbaz Sharif could lose his national assembly seat for submitting a false affidavit.

