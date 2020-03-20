Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Govt to send food for 1,300 Pakistani students in Wuhan

Posted: Mar 20, 2020
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

The federal government has decided to send food to around 1,300 Pakistani students in China’s Wuhan. They had complained of unavailability of halal food.

Wuhan is the epicentre of the coronavirus, which has now spread across the globe and claimed more than 10,000 lives.

The National Disaster Management Authority spokesperson confirmed that a special plane will fly to China to deliver 17 tonnes of halal food items.

The same plane will bring supplies to contain the coronavirus in Pakistan on its way back.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has issued the funds for the food, while the NDMA made the arrangements to deliver it.

